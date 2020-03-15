Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Rap near the knuckle: Kneecap and the new sound of Irish hip-hop

Rapping about the economy, drugs, sex and politics, Irish hip hop acts such as Kneecap and Versatile combine strong language with comedic flair – which has won them fans, but can also put them at odds with the mainstream

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
15th March, 2020
3
Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Provaí of Belfast hip hop group Kneecap, who write songs that would make a conservative politician’s hair stand on end

"We'll do what we want. If it's not for you, go listen to Ed Sheeran."

Over a crackling phone line, a man called Mo Chara lets out an enormous roar of laughter. The next words he says are unprintable in a family paper, except to tell you that his sentence begins with “you dopey” and ends with “-unts”. “There's your headline!” Mo Chara crows triumphantly. Well, it might have been, if the Business Post could...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Nationalism once again: the political tide sweeping through Europe

The Sinn Féin surge in last month’s election was merely the latest in a series of gains being made by nationalist political parties across the world. What is going on, and can it be harnessed for the public good?

Colin Murphy | 59 minutes ago

Stepping back in time along Germany’s gentle walkways

Discover the romance of the Rhine on this three-day trek through the historic spine of Europe

Jamie Ball | 59 minutes ago

Variety Jones: Time to start keeping up with the Joneses

Variety Jones

Gillian Nelis | 59 minutes ago