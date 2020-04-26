Portraits of the young artists

Cousins Mabel Forsyth, 12, and Mary O’Carroll, 13, won the Zurich Young Portrait Prize in 2019 with their photograph, The New Age. The pair, both from Dublin, still work together creating photographs as well as their own pieces of art.

Mabel really loves painting and drawing, but thinks photography is her favourite. One day, when she and Mary were bored and didn’t want to go the cinema, they started taking pictures on Mary’s phone and that’s...