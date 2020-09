Irish author Naoise Dolan talks to Nadine O'Regan about her debut novel Exciting Times as well as her thoughts on writing, London-dwelling, Covid-19 and friendship as a form of love. Her essay Love in the Time of Youth is read for the podcast by Esther O'Moore Donohoe.

Listen on Spotify

Listen to episode one with John Boyne HERE

Listen to episode two with Louise O'Neill HERE

Listen to episode three with Kathleen MacMahon HERE