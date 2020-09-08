Wednesday September 9, 2020
Podcast: Love in the time of... Her Final Hours

Irish author Louise O’Neill recalls the life and death of her much-loved grandmother in west Cork

8th September, 2020
The Business Post‘s ’Love in the time of...’ podcast with Nadine O’Regan explores the theme of love as seen through the eyes of some of Ireland’s leading writers.

Irish author Louise O'Neill reads her original essay, in remembrance of her beloved late grandmother, and talks to interviewer Nadine O'Regan about her life in West Cork, her new novel After the Silence, and the meaning that love has for her.

Listen to episode one of ‘Love in the time of...’ with Irish writer John Boyne HERE

Episodes with Kathleen MacMahon and Naoise Dolan will be available on the podcast in the coming weeks, and will be on all leading podcast networks, including Spotify and iTunes.

