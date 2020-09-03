Thursday September 3, 2020
Podcast: Love in the time of . . . A Norwegian god

John Boyne recalls an early crush on a-ha pop idol Morten Harket as part of a new series showcasing the cream of Irish writing talent

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
3rd September, 2020

This week marks the launch of the Business Post's Love in the Time Of... podcast series, in which four top Irish writers deliver self-penned essays on the topic of love, as well as take part in interviews with Nadine O'Regan of the Business Post.

In our first episode, Irish writer John Boyne reads us his essay Love in the Time of a Norwegian God, in which he recalls an early crush on Morten Harket of Norwegian group a-ha and how it prefigured an important realisation in his life.

Boyne is the bestselling author of The Heart's Invisible Furies and The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. His new book is A Traveller at the Gates of Wisdom.

Essays and interviews with Louise O'Neill, Kathleen MacMahon and Naoise Dolan will be available on the podcast in the coming weeks, and will be on all leading podcast networks, including Spotify and iTunes.

