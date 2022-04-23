Planting with purpose: This year’s garden trends prioritise biodiversity and a planet-positive approach

From explosions of clashing colours to unique, upcycled furniture and low-maintenance pollinator plants, this year, the idea of perfection in the garden is more about how progressive its methods are than how polished it looks.

Muted hues and demure palettes are making way for riotous colour this season. So says gardener Jimi Blake, creator of Hunting Brook Gardens in Wicklow. No stranger to a jacquard vest and a jaunty hat, Blake’s colourful sartorial style is...