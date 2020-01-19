Photographer Boo George makes an art of his craft

“I’m really happy to support the Irish craft industry,” says Boo George, the Wicklow photographer who shoots some of the world’s biggest fashion campaigns. The Bray native is talking to the Magazine from his home in Hackney, London, where the damp weather comes in contrast to his full-on stream of friendly consciousness.

Boo George is the photographer who counts Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Kylie amongst his famous subjects,...