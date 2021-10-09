Peter Coonan interview: Speaking in tongues

You might know Peter Coonan best as a psychotic gangster with missing teeth, but when I speak to the actor, he has just collected his young daughter from creche and seems unlikely to have “a bone to pick” with anyone.

It’s been seven years since Coonan played Frano in the RTÉ crime drama Love/Hate, and he’s long since shaken off the residue of that role. “Once Love/Hate finished, I kind of stood away...