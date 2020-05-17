Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Off Message: We can all learn a lot from David Bowie

The rock icon’s technique to foster creativity can help us adapt to a world with a virus and without a vaccine – and the quicker we do it, the more likely we are to succeed

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
17th May, 2020
Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has told his employees that they don‘t have to come back to the office if they don’t want to. Picture: Getty

There’s an old story that often comes up in relation to David Bowie’s recording techniques. In the 1970s, the British icon used to take the lyrics he’d penned for his albums, type them out, then cut up the paper and throw the pieces into the air. Then he’d rearrange the words to see how they looked.

It was a technique designed to foster creativity; to reimagine structure;...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fashion: Colours for all seasons

Niamh O’Neill’s tailored blouses and body-skimming dresses in vibrant hues are just perfect for those Zoom conference calls

Elaine Prendeville | 3 hours ago

Album reviews: Perfume Genius, Tim Burgess, Sleaford Mods

Art-pop maverick romps through pop-music history; ex-Charlatans frontman goes psychedelic; and relentless socially-aware punks rival Ken Loach for bleak realism

Tony Clayton-Lea | 3 hours ago

Appetite For Distraction: Goodbye to those indulgent breakfast buffet binges

Mounds of pancakes, heaps of slippery sausages and stacks of insipid toast: the hotel breakfast buffet was one of life’s simplest pleasures. Until Covid-19 curtailed it

Emer McLysaght | 3 hours ago