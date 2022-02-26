Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Niamh Campbell interview: ‘I am barely able to afford to live here. I am clinging to Dublin by the skin of my teeth’

The capital city, and the massive changes it has undergone in recent years, loom large in the author’s new novel We Were Young

Sara Keating
26th February, 2022
Niamh Campbell interview: ‘I am barely able to afford to live here. I am clinging to Dublin by the skin of my teeth’
Niamh Campbell: ‘We Were Young is basically a book about going to parties. I suppose when I was writing, it felt like parties, gatherings, would never happen again!’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

It is the morning after publication day, and author Niamh Campbell is sitting in a cafe near her home in Dublin 8, preparing for a day of bookshop visits and signings. We Were Young is Campbell’s second book, but she feels “green” and “slightly overwhelmed” by the promotional responsibilities, she says.

Campbell’s first novel, This Happy, was published in 2020, when Ireland had been in lockdown for more than two...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dave Grohl in Studio 666, a film that manages to be neither very funny, nor very scary. Picture: Sony Pictures Australia

Paul McLoone: The Foo Fighters’ foray into comedy-horror has met a sticky end, but the same can’t be said for all musicians who take a turn on the big screen

Music Paul McLoone
A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Kathleen MacMahon: The attack on Ukraine shows that time marches on, but human nature doesn’t change

Culture Kathleen MacMahon
Vineyard crews pick zinfandel grapes at Dry Creek Vineyards in California: the black-skinned grape is synonymous with big, bold, tannic-forward wines. Picture: Getty

Cathal McBride on wine: California is known for full-bodied reds, but it also offers superb pinot noirs and chardonnays

Wine Cathal McBride
The Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon on sale for £649.99 at the Lego Store in London. Hundreds of fans queued around Leicester Square to get their hands on the collectors’ set when it was brought out in 2017. Picture: Shutterstock

All the pieces matter: How Lego is winning adult hearts and minds

Culture Alanna MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1