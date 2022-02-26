Niamh Campbell interview: ‘I am barely able to afford to live here. I am clinging to Dublin by the skin of my teeth’
The capital city, and the massive changes it has undergone in recent years, loom large in the author’s new novel We Were Young
It is the morning after publication day, and author Niamh Campbell is sitting in a cafe near her home in Dublin 8, preparing for a day of bookshop visits and signings. We Were Young is Campbell’s second book, but she feels “green” and “slightly overwhelmed” by the promotional responsibilities, she says.
Campbell’s first novel, This Happy, was published in 2020, when Ireland had been in lockdown for more than two...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Paul McLoone: The Foo Fighters’ foray into comedy-horror has met a sticky end, but the same can’t be said for all musicians who take a turn on the big screen
Enormous record sales are no protection against making an equally mammoth fool of oneself in the name of cinematic glory
Kathleen MacMahon: The attack on Ukraine shows that time marches on, but human nature doesn’t change
Some of us thought the arc of the moral universe was only bending in one direction. But we were wrong
Cathal McBride on wine: California is known for full-bodied reds, but it also offers superb pinot noirs and chardonnays
Almost one in every ten wine bottles comes from the US and almost 90 per cent of those are Californian
All the pieces matter: How Lego is winning adult hearts and minds
As the toy giant prepares to open its first ever Irish store on Grafton Street in Dublin, it’s clearer than ever that its enduring appeal has broadened out far beyond the children’s market