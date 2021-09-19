Never Saw Me Coming: Too many psychopaths spoil impact of campus thriller
Despite its interesting premise and empathetic treatment of its flawed characters, Vera Kurian’s debut novel falls flat as its multiple plots and disappearing characters fail to deliver the thrills
FICTION
Never Saw Me Coming
By Vera Kurian
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Anton Savage: If it doesn’t fit, get out the drillbit
Fitting out your kitchen isn’t for everyone, but it brings out the inner thrillseeker in some of us
Chef’s Table: A tempting foursome of Fulvio’s favourites
Our love for all things Italian never seems to waver, and Catherine Fulvio of Ballyknocken has shared her take on these delicious Italian-inspired recipes to enjoy during the last of the longer days
Classical Notes: Wexford releases its breath and gets back to business
Wexford Festival Opera can finally welcome people back to enjoy the live events it plans for its 70th anniversary this October
Wine: Savour September’s fiery flavours
Soils around volcanoes tend to be highly fertile, producing wines with good minerality