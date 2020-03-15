Nationalism once again: the political tide sweeping through Europe

When David Cullinane made his late-night, post-election cry of “Up the Republic, up the Ra and tiocfaidh ár lá”, he was following in a tradition perhaps first documented by William Shakespeare: that of the Irishman, somewhat the worse for wear, talking loudly and angrily of his nation.

“What ish my nation?” laments Captain Macmorris in Shakespeare's Henry V. Macmorris was Shakespeare's only Irish character, the first stage Irishman. “What ish my...