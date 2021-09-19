Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: When everyone’s an expert

When ill-informed social media posts have more sway over people’s behaviour than years of scientific research and expert advice, it’s time to go back to the drawing board

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
19th September, 2021
Nicki Minaj: the rapper claimed in a series of unsubstantiated tweets posted last week that a man known to her cousin suffered swollen testicles and became impotent after getting the Covid-19 vaccine jab

When did we all decide to stop believing experts? Was there a memo I didn't get? Has a generation really grown up to believe that anyone who is an expert is now a de facto liar?

I say this with some exasperation and no small measure of disbelief this week, having discovered – in common with my fellow tweeters – that a new threat to good health in the western world has arrived. Step forward:...

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

