More than €350,000 in Covid-19 arts grants returned

More than €350,000 in Covid-19 cultural support grants has been returned to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media since the pandemic began.

A total of €353,784 of Covid-19 cultural funding was repaid to the department, figures released to the Business Post show.

The money had been given under three grants administered by the department: the pilot live performance support scheme; cultural capital scheme; and the live performance support scheme 2021.