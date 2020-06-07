Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

More Power to You: part three

Environmental scientist Dr Tara Shine says that policy change and individual action must be combined if we are to meet climate change goals. A strong advocate for the power of personal responsibility, her book How to Change the Planet, One Object at a Time is packed with achievable advice.

7th June, 2020
5
Today’s final instalment in our series of extracts addresses changes you can make while working at home, and during your leisure time, through the objects that form part of your every day.

Computer

The rise of the personal computer has transformed lives since the first forays into computing in the 1940s to the arrival of desktop computers in the 1970s and 1980s. Innovation in the computer sector has been staggeringly fast and with that has come pressure to buy the latest model and have the best technology.

As a result, consumption of computers is big business even with recent minor sales declines as tablets and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: Racism is another vicious virus spreading fast

Facing an existential threat such as Covid-19 has the potential to make us more extremist and less forgiving in our beliefs

Nadine O’Regan | 7 hours ago

Why Limerick poet and rapper Denise Chaila is the voice of now

The Zambian-Irish poet and rapper’s recent performance at the National Gallery was mesmerising. She says the lack of an in-person audience gave her the room to truly be free

Andrea Cleary | 7 hours ago

The parting glass: tributes to Tomás Clancy

The Business Post’s wine and spirits correspondent, who died last week, was a warm and entertaining man who wore his knowledge lightly, and shared it generously

Gillian Nelis | 7 hours ago