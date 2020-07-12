Monumental happenings: the politics of sculpture and public art

When she wasn’t teaching at UCD’s School of Art History and Cultural Policy, Professor Paula Murphy spent much of her career giving talks to local community groups. Each time organisers would politely ask what topic she’d be addressing, “sculpture” was always her reply. And each time, the organisers said no thank you.
“They'd say no and I'd say, ‘Well, I'm coming to talk about sculpture or I'm...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team