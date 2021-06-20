Subscribe Today
Michael Portillo plans new documentary about Irish Civil War

Former Tory defence secretary is to follow his recent successful forays into Irish history with an exploration of the bitter, post-Treaty conflict

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th June, 2021
Former Tory defence secretary Michael Portillo , is working with Midas Productions on a pitch for a fourth programme in their series of Irish history documentaries, this time on the Civil War. Picture: Getty

Michael Portillo, the former Tory defence secretary, is working with Midas Productions on a pitch for a fourth programme in their series of Irish history documentaries, this time on the Civil War.

Portillo and Midas have already made documentaries about the 1916 Rising, the War of Independence, and Partition, all of which have been very well received.

A fourth documentary — part of Ireland’s decade of centenary commemorations — is now in the pipeline, according to...

