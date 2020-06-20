Melania Trump: The chameleon inside the White House

For years, a peculiar narrative has surrounded Melania Trump, portraying her as the narcoleptic heroine in a modern-day reworking of Sleeping Beauty. One version of the legend goes that, having found her prince, and then found him not at all to her liking, she returned to a self-induced state of slumber to survive her union with a man that the world – or a large part of it – wholeheartedly reviles.

Another version of the...