McMorrow: ‘I feel lied to’ by the government on live events
The singer-songwriter has voiced his anger at the lengthy delay in reopening the live entertainment sector while large crowds are being allowed into sporting events
Singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow had said he feels “lied to” by the Irish government, following his participation in June as the headline act at the first pilot gig approved by the Department of the Arts.
The event was created apparently with the intention of ushering in the return of safe, large live music events in the country, but any such reopening has been delayed while large crowds have been allowed to attend sporting...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Appetite For Distraction
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts and games on release
John Maguire on film: A surreal and thrilling romp through Ireland’s muddy fields
he first feature film from Philip Doherty, is a dark comedy with real aspiration and the cinematic skills to match
Album reviews: Maisie Peters, Chvrches and Big Red Machine
A debut from a rising pop star, synthesizers and a surprise from an established Scottish band and left-of-centre folk/pop from some well-known names are reviewed this week
Nadine O’Regan: The rise of the five-minute hero
From Frostbit Boy to Tommy Bowe’s ‘ten siblings!’ faux-pas, these funny and fleeting viral moments have brought some much needed drama and amusement to our lives