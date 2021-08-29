Subscribe Today
McMorrow: ‘I feel lied to’ by the government on live events

The singer-songwriter has voiced his anger at the lengthy delay in reopening the live entertainment sector while large crowds are being allowed into sporting events

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
29th August, 2021
McMorrow: 'I feel lied to' by the government on live events
James Vincent McMorrow: ‘That we weren’t given a voice seemed short-sighted’. Picture: Evan Doherty

Singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow had said he feels “lied to” by the Irish government, following his participation in June as the headline act at the first pilot gig approved by the Department of the Arts.

The event was created apparently with the intention of ushering in the return of safe, large live music events in the country, but any such reopening has been delayed while large crowds have been allowed to attend sporting...

