Maureen Kennelly: ‘Recognition of what the arts does for society as a whole has increased’

What a baptism of fire Maureen Kennelly has had in her first first six months as Arts Council director.
This week, many Dublin Theatre Festival productions saw their plans unravel in the face of the new pandemic restrictions in the capital, just the latest of a series of haymaker blows for the arts.
We meet in the almost empty Arts Council headquarters on Dublin’s Merrion Square, just prior to the level three lockdown which will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team