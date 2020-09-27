Sunday September 27, 2020
Maureen Kennelly: ‘Recognition of what the arts does for society as a whole has increased’

One of the few upsides of the pandemic for the beleaguered arts world has been the backing it has received from the people, and the Arts Council director believes the government is beginning to realise that it too has to pledge its support

27th September, 2020
Maureen Kennelly, director of the Arts Council: redressing fair and equal pay in the sector is one of her core priorities. Photo: Marc O’Sullivan

What a baptism of fire Maureen Kennelly has had in her first first six months as Arts Council director.

This week, many Dublin Theatre Festival productions saw their plans unravel in the face of the new pandemic restrictions in the capital, just the latest of a series of haymaker blows for the arts.

We meet in the almost empty Arts Council headquarters on Dublin’s Merrion Square, just prior to the level three lockdown which will...

