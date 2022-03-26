Martha Wainwright interview: ‘The main thrust of the book is about a father/daughter relationship . . . or lack thereof’

Martha Wainwright is taking her lead from Edith Piaf. Despite the title of her newly published memoir Stories I Might Regret Telling You, she actually has no regrets at all. She does, however, apologise for not being aware that our appointed chat is on St Patrick’s Day.

“I totally forgot – you should be out celebrating!” Wainwright says, quickly seguing into how relieved she feels that the book is out. “It has been...