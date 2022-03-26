Subscribe Today
Martha Wainwright interview: ‘The main thrust of the book is about a father/daughter relationship . . . or lack thereof’

The shadow of her illustrious father Loudon hangs over singer/songwriter Martha Wainwright’s brutally honest new memoir

Tony Clayton-Lea
26th March, 2022
Martha Wainwright: ‘I didn’t know what else I could write about except my life’

Martha Wainwright is taking her lead from Edith Piaf. Despite the title of her newly published memoir Stories I Might Regret Telling You, she actually has no regrets at all. She does, however, apologise for not being aware that our appointed chat is on St Patrick’s Day.

“I totally forgot – you should be out celebrating!” Wainwright says, quickly seguing into how relieved she feels that the book is out. “It has been...

