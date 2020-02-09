Making it to the happily ever after in 2020

When English actress Emma Watson came out with the phrase ‘self-partnered’ in an interview with Vogue last autumn, there was more than a little eye-rolling. Some commentators joked about it being more about not being able to find a man, while Twitter inevitably erupted with jokes about masturbation. But the truth is, her phrase chimed with a burgeoning single-positive movement, one that celebrates rather than seeking to explain singledom.

And when you look...