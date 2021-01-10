Lise Hand: The future ain’t what it used to be

On the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2017 celebratory glasses, bottles and cans were hoisted aloft with more than the usual New Year’s Eve gusto.

In the minds of many, 2016 had been a spectacularly wojus year. Hundreds had died in a wave of terrorist attacks around the globe, including the promenade in Nice, an airport and a metro station in Brussels, an airport in Istanbul, a nightclub in Orlando. There had been two...