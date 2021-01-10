Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Lise Hand: The future ain’t what it used to be

What should we lose and what should we keep from the hellfire that was last year?

Lise Hand
10th January, 2021
Lise Hand: The future ain’t what it used to be

On the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2017 celebratory glasses, bottles and cans were hoisted aloft with more than the usual New Year’s Eve gusto.

In the minds of many, 2016 had been a spectacularly wojus year. Hundreds had died in a wave of terrorist attacks around the globe, including the promenade in Nice, an airport and a metro station in Brussels, an airport in Istanbul, a nightclub in Orlando. There had been two...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Now that we are restricted once more to our homes what better way to get fit, raise our spirits and stay sane than dancing our way into 2021?

Dancing away the lockdown blues

Life & Arts Arlene Harris 5 hours ago
Sadhbh O’Neill, a spokeswoman for Climate Case Ireland, which took a legal case to demand climate action by the government on behalf of the Irish citizenry. Picture: Bryan Meade

Counting down on climate change: where do we stand?

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Lucie Britsch’s first novel manages to breathe fresh life into the well-worn trope of the emotionally damaged female narrator

Sad Janet: A wallow in misery makes for a memorable literary debut

Books Tanya Sweeney 5 hours ago
Green Minestrone from Everyday Fresh: Meals in Minutes by Donna Hay. Photo: Con Poulos

Recipe: Minestrone is perfect for making a fresh start

Food & Wine Brenda McCormick 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1