Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

“Like the guy at a party who keeps telling us that Bitcoin is really interesting, society is lying to us”

Séamus O’Reilly answers your questions on men, manliness, and the double bind of the patriarchy

Séamus O’Reilly
14th February, 2021
“Like the guy at a party who keeps telling us that Bitcoin is really interesting, society is lying to us”
‘Men have a chance to shape up and improve our image, so long as we adapt with the times and realise certain things have to change’

Hello. Hi. Welcome, I hope you can hear me at the back, I know there’s a lot of new faces here today, so let me get you up to speed. As I’m sure you all know, this is the 405th Annual Grand Secret Meeting Of Irish Men. It promises to be a magical weekend, not least since so many of you arrived on time. Considering how hard we find asking for directions, that’s really heartening!...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dave Humphreys, motoring journalist, shows off his kicks. Photos: Marc O\&#039;Sullivan

Kicks & collect: Three sneaker heads reveal their most prized possessions

Style Jessie Collins 8 hours ago
Andy Collins: ‘If I were to collect anything, it would be clothes’

My Objects Of Desire: Andy Collins’s favourite things

Style Nathalie Márquez Courtney 8 hours ago
Tommy Tiernan: ‘The most important thing is to be doing the work that you’re supposed to do’

Tommy Tiernan: ‘There’s a pressure to have phenomenal erections all the time’

Interview Colin Murphy 8 hours ago
The OKU Ibiza’s two pools are among the largest on the island

Paradise Found: OKU Ibiza offers laidback luxury away from the crowds

Travel Amy Heffernan 8 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1