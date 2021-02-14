“Like the guy at a party who keeps telling us that Bitcoin is really interesting, society is lying to us”
Séamus O’Reilly answers your questions on men, manliness, and the double bind of the patriarchy
Hello. Hi. Welcome, I hope you can hear me at the back, I know there’s a lot of new faces here today, so let me get you up to speed. As I’m sure you all know, this is the 405th Annual Grand Secret Meeting Of Irish Men. It promises to be a magical weekend, not least since so many of you arrived on time. Considering how hard we find asking for directions, that’s really heartening!...
