Sunday July 12, 2020
Life in cartoon motion: the story of how Sullivan Bluth changed the course of Irish animation

In the 1980s, three of Disney’s top animators came to Ireland and founded a studio that would create cartoon classics like An American Tail and The Land Before Time. This is the story of how they did it

12th July, 2020
10
Don Bluth working on The Secret of Nimh in 1982 shutterstock

“It felt like a scene out of an old American Western. Think of Gunfight at the OK Corral.”

John Pomeroy remembers the walkout vividly. On September 13, 1979, he and his fellow movie animators Gary Goldman and Don Bluth marched into Disney to unceremoniously resign. It was Bluth’s birthday. After years working for the company on films like Pete’s Dragon, The Rescuers and Robin Hood, they’d had enough....

