Life in cartoon motion: the story of how Sullivan Bluth changed the course of Irish animation

“It felt like a scene out of an old American Western. Think of Gunfight at the OK Corral.”
John Pomeroy remembers the walkout vividly. On September 13, 1979, he and his fellow movie animators Gary Goldman and Don Bluth marched into Disney to unceremoniously resign. It was Bluth’s birthday. After years working for the company on films like Pete’s Dragon, The Rescuers and Robin Hood, they’d had enough....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team