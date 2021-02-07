Let off the Laoise

You never think you need another singer or songwriter in your life – until one comes along with a swoosh of a tune that sticks to you like glue.

From Galway city and with a family background in traditional music, twentysomething Laoise Ní Nualláin picked up the fiddle at the age of five. She then began playing acoustic guitar, developing from a seisún player in pubs to someone who also created her own material....