Leaving the city and choosing country life in the age of Covid

“Naas?!” my friend says with incredulity, like I’m moving to the Outer Hebrides. “Oh God, Naas . . .” a neighbour says, in a tone that suggests I’m in receipt of some sort of consolation prize. For some Dubliners – the type for whom travelling past Terenure means “the sticks” – the jokes about country living, or becoming a farmer, or leaving the Big Smoke, come thick and fast. It may be Kildare, but the...