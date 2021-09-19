John McGahern: the letters
When his novel was banned by the Irish state, John McGahern received support from fellow artists, but preferred to walk away from his detractors. He was later recognised as one of this country’s most important authors
The publication this month of a collection of letters by John McGahern, the author of novels including Amongst Women and That They May Face the Rising Sun, offers a precious insight into the life and views of the late Irish writer, recognised as one of the most important authors of the latter half of the 20th century.
Today, the Business Post Magazine publishes a selection of letters from the new book that were penned around...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Anton Savage: If it doesn’t fit, get out the drillbit
Fitting out your kitchen isn’t for everyone, but it brings out the inner thrillseeker in some of us
Chef’s Table: A tempting foursome of Fulvio’s favourites
Our love for all things Italian never seems to waver, and Catherine Fulvio of Ballyknocken has shared her take on these delicious Italian-inspired recipes to enjoy during the last of the longer days
Classical Notes: Wexford releases its breath and gets back to business
Wexford Festival Opera can finally welcome people back to enjoy the live events it plans for its 70th anniversary this October
Wine: Savour September’s fiery flavours
Soils around volcanoes tend to be highly fertile, producing wines with good minerality