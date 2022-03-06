John Maguire on film: Pattinson’s brooding Batman takes forever to exact his justice

Nobody wants to admit they’re getting old, but there’s an unmistakably arthritic creak in the bones when rising from Matt Reeves’s long, dark re-jig of DC Comics’ most enduring property. The Batman is the caped crusader’s fifth iteration during my cinema-going lifetime. Even in an era defined by superhero blockbusters, there’s nothing to age an audience like recalling Tim Burton’s 1989 reinvention of Gotham City’s protector, to say nothing of Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan and...