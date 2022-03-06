John Maguire on film: Pattinson’s brooding Batman takes forever to exact his justice
At three hours long, Matt Reeves’s take on the DC Comics noir detective story is steeped in atmosphere, but suffers from a plot that drags
Nobody wants to admit they’re getting old, but there’s an unmistakably arthritic creak in the bones when rising from Matt Reeves’s long, dark re-jig of DC Comics’ most enduring property. The Batman is the caped crusader’s fifth iteration during my cinema-going lifetime. Even in an era defined by superhero blockbusters, there’s nothing to age an audience like recalling Tim Burton’s 1989 reinvention of Gotham City’s protector, to say nothing of Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Book review: Dublin from 1970 to 1990 points to the repeated failures of the city to live up to its potential
Joseph Brady, the former head of UCD’s School of Geography, presents a highly critical study of the capital city’s failure to implement plans to improve the lives of its inhabitants
Book review: Homesickness – gallows humour and frustrated ambitions in a Mayo setting
In Colin Barrett’s second book of short stories, violence and brutality are always close to the surface
Book review: Zorrie – A young woman finds her place in the world in Laird Hunt’s deeply satisfying novel
Although the big world events might be happening elsewhere, the author has created a compelling character in Zorrie, a woman living in 20th-century Indiana
Rhythm Nation: As mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy prepares for a new production of Carmen, she picks her top ten tunes
Murrihy’s eclectic taste covers music from Gustav Mahler to Pharrell Williams