John Francis Flynn interview: ‘I’m always on the lookout for something I can connect with emotionally’

Almost out of nowhere, Dubliner John Francis Flynn has delivered his first solo album and been collecting advance praise from a variety of tastemaker outlets. And yet Flynn isn’t a newcomer at all.

I Would Not Live Always will be released at the end of this month, but Fltnn remains a member of the Irish traditional group Skipper’s Alley, whose 2015 self-titled debut was described as “gloriously three-dimensional”. You might say the same...