John Connolly interview: ‘Genre is mostly only useful for organising bookshops and libraries’

When it comes to the merits of different fictional genres, novelist John Connolly is very much in the Duke Ellington camp. “There are just two types of music,” said the great American jazz bandleader. “Good music and the other kind.”

Connolly is proud to be known as a crime writer. The 53-year-old Dubliner is also much less interested in any limitations placed on him by others due to literary prejudice than...