John Boyne: On finding that the sky’s the limit
This once curmudgeonly and world-weary traveller has rediscovered the joy of flying. Why, I even found myself clapping as the plane landed
I recently travelled on something called an ‘aeroplane’. Perhaps you remember them. Long, tube-like inventions that travel through the air and carry human beings from one country to another. Very popular with people from the start of the 20th century until around spring 2020, when they took a little break.
I don’t want to minimise the trauma the pandemic brought into so many people’s lives but, when it started, and before we understood how...
