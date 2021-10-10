Joanne McNally: Lorraine leads me a merry dance through life
I’m in an abusive relationship with Google Maps – but I can’t break free
Twitter: @jomcnally
I love a short cut, across land and life in general. For example, I am quite keen to be a tennis prodigy, but have no interest in learning how to play, I just want the ability to play tennis zapped into me with some sort of talent prod so I can hit the court and start dishing out slice serves with the precision of a micro Technik. I don’t...
