It’s good to talk, but better to listen

We don’t know yet whether we are at the beginning of the pandemic or just at the end of its first phase. When it ends, we may not know whether we have truly conquered Covid-19 or if it will recur seasonally. If the future is always uncertain, now even the present seems ambiguous. But already an argument has begun about life post- pandemic: its immense medical, social, economic and political consequences. Even as we anticipate a rising death toll, many are looking over the horizon...