Interview: Maria Tash on a new collection in Brown Thomas

"I'm an optimist," Maria Tash says, with certainty.
I can't see the businesswoman, but I can hear her laugh. As we record this interview over the phone, Tash is on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, in New York, but she's still thinking about Ireland. The luxury jewellery designer’s new collection launches tomorrow in Brown Thomas in Dublin – and Tash has no plans to allow a global pandemic to put a halt to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team