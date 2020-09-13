Sunday September 13, 2020
Interview: Maria Tash on a new collection in Brown Thomas

Luxury jewellery designer Maria Tash sees a bright future for her business in spite of the current climate. And, as she launches her glittering new collection in Brown Thomas, she has every reason to be optimistic

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
13th September, 2020
7
Maria Tash: ‘I like modern architecture’s lighting touches – like unexpected recess lighting. It’s as light is to diamonds’

"I'm an optimist," Maria Tash says, with certainty.

I can't see the businesswoman, but I can hear her laugh. As we record this interview over the phone, Tash is on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, in New York, but she's still thinking about Ireland. The luxury jewellery designer’s new collection launches tomorrow in Brown Thomas in Dublin – and Tash has no plans to allow a global pandemic to put a halt to...

