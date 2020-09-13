Interview: Maria Tash on a new collection in Brown Thomas

"I'm an optimist," Maria Tash says, with certainty.

I can't see the businesswoman, but I can hear her laugh. As we record this interview over the phone, Tash is on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, in New York, but she's still thinking about Ireland. The luxury jewellery designer’s new collection launches tomorrow in Brown Thomas in Dublin – and Tash has no plans to allow a global pandemic to put a halt to...