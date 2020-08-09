Interview: Izabella Balikoti and Andrew O’Ciardubháin of The Silver Loom

It might not seem like conventional wisdom to launch a new jewellery brand in the middle of a global pandemic, but that’s exactly what two Cork-based designers have done. Izabella Balikoti and Andrew O’Ciardubháin are respectively a fashion designer and an architect and furniture designer by trade.
Already a couple, they have now joined forces to launch The Silver Loom, with two collections of silver jewellery available entitled Cascade...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team