Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Interview: Izabella Balikoti and Andrew O’Ciardubháin of The Silver Loom

With backgrounds in different areas of design, partners Izabella Balikoti and Andrew O’Ciardubháin used the enforced break during the lockdown to develop a new jewellery brand that reflects emotional input as well as the influence of fashion and architecture

9th August, 2020
5
Andrew O’Ciardubháin and Izabella Balikoti, co-founders of The Silver Loom. Picture: Pamela Rivas

It might not seem like conventional wisdom to launch a new jewellery brand in the middle of a global pandemic, but that’s exactly what two Cork-based designers have done. Izabella Balikoti and Andrew O’Ciardubháin are respectively a fashion designer and an architect and furniture designer by trade.

Already a couple, they have now joined forces to launch The Silver Loom, with two collections of silver jewellery available entitled Cascade...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A beacon of masterfully prepared fish and flavours

A new bistro in Wicklow town’s old Lighthouse premises, Blue has a seafood focus, but shows promise in every area

Gillian Nelis | 3 hours ago

Mick Flannery: ‘I was reluctant to see myself as the product. I was always more interested in the songwriting’

The singer-songwriter has a new album of old favourites which he recorded as a ‘thank you’ to his band members and sound engineers who will share in its proceeds. But despite this being his seventh album, self-doubt is never far away

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

TV Review: Bawds, brothels and the politics of sex

Harlots is a rambunctious yet comic series that portrays the often chaotic lives of 18th-century sex workers without bolting on modern social attitudes to the mores of the time

Emmanuel Kehoe | 3 hours ago