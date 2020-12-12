Interview: Doireann Garrihy talks about laughter, optimism and her new satirical show
Doireann Garrihy discovered early that she had a talent for making people laugh and in a new show on RTÉ this week she is determined to find the positives in what has been a bleak year
There’s a sense, just being around Doireann Garrihy in a photography studio for a couple of hours in Dublin, that there’s very little that could faze her. After an early shift on 2fm for her morning show with Eoghan McDermott – which requires her to set an alarm for 4.30 am – it’s a miracle that she still has so much energy when the Business Post sits down to chat with her, almost 12 hours...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
A big year in fashion’s evolution
This year Gucci dropped seasonal collections, brands pivoted to virtual showrooms, and boutiques innovated in multiple ways to stay alive. We chart how 2020 changed the fashion industry for good
Walk the Line: Elaine Feeney on finding inspiration during difficult times
The poet, novelist and teacher says it’s important to never ask for permission, especially around writing
How this year brought beauty back home
The discovery of hero indigenous beauty brands by a wider Irish audience is just one of the big positives of 2020
Festive game: Alternative Christmas food ideas
If you’ve considered moving away from the traditional turkey, this most unique of years may offer the best opportunity to try something different on December 25