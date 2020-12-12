Interview: Doireann Garrihy talks about laughter, optimism and her new satirical show

There’s a sense, just being around Doireann Garrihy in a photography studio for a couple of hours in Dublin, that there’s very little that could faze her. After an early shift on 2fm for her morning show with Eoghan McDermott – which requires her to set an alarm for 4.30 am – it’s a miracle that she still has so much energy when the Business Post sits down to chat with her, almost 12 hours...