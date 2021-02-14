Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

‘I’m very, very proud to be Irish but I didn’t want to come across as diddly eye’

Ciaran McGuigan, creative director of Newry/New York furniture company Orior, chats about bringing the brand his parents founded to a world stage — and changing conversations around Irish design

Brenda McCormick
14th February, 2021
6
Ciaran with his sister, designer Katie Ann McGuigan who designed a rug collection with Orior

What comes to mind when you think of Irish furniture design? Beautifully crafted wooden pieces, perhaps, or fabrics that evoke the landscapes of the West? Northern Ireland’s Orior, with its bold designs and seriously cool aesthetic, is proudly Irish, but it’s very much blazing its own design trail. As Ciaran McGuigan, Orior creative director puts it, it’s got “style with attitude” and this Newry/New York brand combines the best of heritage and contemporary design....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dave Humphreys, motoring journalist, shows off his kicks. Photos: Marc O\&#039;Sullivan

Kicks & collect: Three sneaker heads reveal their most prized possessions

Style Jessie Collins 8 hours ago
Andy Collins: ‘If I were to collect anything, it would be clothes’

My Objects Of Desire: Andy Collins’s favourite things

Style Nathalie Márquez Courtney 8 hours ago
Tommy Tiernan: ‘The most important thing is to be doing the work that you’re supposed to do’

Tommy Tiernan: ‘There’s a pressure to have phenomenal erections all the time’

Interview Colin Murphy 8 hours ago
The OKU Ibiza’s two pools are among the largest on the island

Paradise Found: OKU Ibiza offers laidback luxury away from the crowds

Travel Amy Heffernan 8 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1