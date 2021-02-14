‘I’m very, very proud to be Irish but I didn’t want to come across as diddly eye’

What comes to mind when you think of Irish furniture design? Beautifully crafted wooden pieces, perhaps, or fabrics that evoke the landscapes of the West? Northern Ireland’s Orior, with its bold designs and seriously cool aesthetic, is proudly Irish, but it’s very much blazing its own design trail. As Ciaran McGuigan, Orior creative director puts it, it’s got “style with attitude” and this Newry/New York brand combines the best of heritage and contemporary design....