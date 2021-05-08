Identity crisis: Ireland’s adoptees and the wait to receive their origin stories
New legislation finally giving adoptees access to their birth information has been delayed but Breaking the Silence, a creative response to Ireland’s mother-and-baby home legacy, aims to inspire immediate action
“We, collectively in this House, will be judged by our actions. Actions always speak louder than words.” In January, the Taoiseach delivered a landmark apology to survivors of mother and baby institutions, acknowledging the terrible harms visited upon the tens of thousands of vulnerable women and their children separated by the system.
“The shame was not theirs – it was ours,” he said, pledging to introduce information-and-tracing legislation as “a priority”, adding, “Access...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The best books for summer
Whether it’s exciting new fiction, an absorbing murder mystery, current affairs or historical events that help you relax and get away from everyday life, we have the best reads for you
Design for Life: My father refuses to get the Covid-19 vaccine
Psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader on how to talk to her recently widowed father about loss, loneliness and his fear of taking a Covid-19 vaccine
Interview: James Murray on preparing to row to Iceland
Inspired by ancient Irish monks and the late Tim Severin’s recreation of the Brendan Voyage, the adventurer will brave turbulent seas and unpredictable weather for his next challenge
Book extract: Undisruptable: A Mindset of Permanent Reinvention for Individuals, Organisations and Life
In an extract from his new book, Aidan McCullen, transformation consultant and former professional rugby player, explains why fear should not hold you back when it comes to stepping up to new challenges