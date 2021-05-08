Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Identity crisis: Ireland’s adoptees and the wait to receive their origin stories

New legislation finally giving adoptees access to their birth information has been delayed but Breaking the Silence, a creative response to Ireland’s mother-and-baby home legacy, aims to inspire immediate action

Mary McGill
8th May, 2021
Identity crisis: Ireland’s adoptees and the wait to receive their origin stories
Claire McGettrick, co-founder of the Adoption Rights Alliance, speaks of ‘the hoops that we have to jump through for something so very basic – proof that we were born’. Picture: Bryan Meade

“We, collectively in this House, will be judged by our actions. Actions always speak louder than words.” In January, the Taoiseach delivered a landmark apology to survivors of mother and baby institutions, acknowledging the terrible harms visited upon the tens of thousands of vulnerable women and their children separated by the system.

“The shame was not theirs – it was ours,” he said, pledging to introduce information-and-tracing legislation as “a priority”, adding, “Access...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Whether you’re planning on spending the summer in the back garden or going on a staycation, we have you covered for reading material

The best books for summer

Books Nadine O’Regan 4 hours ago

Design for Life: My father refuses to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Health Siobhan Murray 4 hours ago
James Murray training in Greystones, Co Wicklow: ‘This isn’t just going to be a physical test, there’s also a huge amount of learning and navigation to do.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Interview: James Murray on preparing to row to Iceland

Sport Alex Meehan 4 hours ago
‘Once we learn to reframe fear, we can become increasingly accustomed to it.’ Photo: Getty

Book extract: Undisruptable: A Mindset of Permanent Reinvention for Individuals, Organisations and Life

Books Aidan McCullen 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1