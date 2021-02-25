Subscribe Today
#HowIDidIt: the Business Post's Women in Leadership podcas‪t‬

Get a taster of our new podcast series coming soon

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
25th February, 2021
Leadership is tough. That’s true for anyone, but it can be particularly the case for women, who often battle prejudice to make it to the top.

Join Nadine O’Regan, editor of the Business Post Magazine, for this new series about female leaders, which is designed to help other women learn and lead.

Through interviews with female leaders, in fields from politics to business to the arts, #HowIDidIt will offer practical ways to help listeners realise their goals and succeed in their chosen careers.

You can listen to the trailer below:

Listen on Spotify

Listen on iTunes

Listen on Google Podcasts

Open Google Podcasts
Business Post
Business Post

