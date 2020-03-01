Sunday March 1, 2020
How Where We Live is aiming to help us reimagine our cities

The arts production company behind Riot and Dublin Oldschool is staging a ten-day festival of theatre, art, music and discussion and ‘a manifesto’ for the city and nation we want to live in

1st March, 2020
Philly McMahon of Thisispopbaby: “Where We Live is a manifesto for the city we want to live in.” Picture: Stephen Fleming

We’ve spoken about sexuality and whether it should affect who can marry; we’ve had discussions about women and the degree of autonomy they hold over their body and lives. We’re accustomed to difficult conversations. Now we need to talk about where we live.

Who says so? The people behind Where We Live, that’s who.

This is no longer about politicians dominating the conversation, the organisers of this...

