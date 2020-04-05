Sunday April 5, 2020
How to beat the cost of loving

Living alone is challenging right now. Living with someone . . . well, it’s got its disadvantages too. As week four of staying indoors beckons, Sarah Taaffe-Maguire asks a trio of relationship experts to share their tips on making romantic relationships work while in confinement

5th April, 2020
Sarah Taaffe-Maguire asks a trio of relationship experts to share their tips on making romantic relationships work while in confinement

Michelle Murray is a mental health occupational therapist and founder of Anchor Therapy Mental Health Services in Dublin

Being forced to spend an indefinite time with your partner can be a challenge for many. The coronavirus has shifted you into a new reality of being at home with your partner all day, day after day. Communication and routine are key elements to helping you navigate the next few months in isolation.

Here’s a...

