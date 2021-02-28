Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

How the big day got smaller: the rise of the micro wedding

Rather than postpone (again), many couples are opting to get married now but with tiny guest lists, a lot less fuss – and, in many cases, a lot more intimacy and relaxation

Catherine Healy
28th February, 2021
3
Michael Byrne and Sarina Conway, pictured here with their children Sophia and Luca, were married earlier this month and had a guest list of six people

Sarina Conway and her partner were about two weeks away from their wedding day earlier this month when it became clear that some difficult calls would have to be made.

Level 5 restrictions had just been extended into March, meaning that only six guests would be allowed at the February event. The couple now faced the challenge of whittling down their 25-person invitation list – a list that included both of their immediate families.

Conway says...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Daithí Ó Dronaí and Norma Howard at the Beekeepers in Ballyvaughan in Co Clare Picture: Eamon Ward

Watch this space: the growing popularity of artist retreats

Life & Arts Andrea Cleary 2 hours ago
Given pizza’s casual nature, it’s worth choosing similarly casual wines that need not break the bank, and Italy is a natural place to begin your search

Wine: The perfect partner for a pizza heaven

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 2 hours ago
Saoirse Duane, Caoimhe Barry and Karen Cowley of Wyvern Lingo: their latest album is ‘about being in your late 20s, when you worry whether or not you’ve made the right moves’

Rhythm Nation: Wyvern Lingo make us a playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 2 hours ago
Peter Hogan and Jumoke Akintola of Beach House Restaurant, Tramore in Co Waterford, with some of their dishes for delivery. Picture: Mary Browne

Restaurant review: A tantalising taste of Tramore

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1