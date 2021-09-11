HousePlants interview: ‘We are staring at these songs and they are screaming for live shows’

Oh no, not another lockdown record! The two members of HousePlants, Paul Noonan and Daithí Ó Drónaí, laugh at the possible perception of their debut album, Dry Goods, as being the result of two high-profile Irish musicians crying on the bathroom floor waiting for their anxiety to fade.

It is anything but. Rather, says Noonan, it was conceived because of the pandemic, but with signature twists: “In some ways, the songs...