HousePlants interview: ‘We are staring at these songs and they are screaming for live shows’
Paul Noonan and Daithí Ó Drónaí hope their collaborative album Dry Goods can soon get the showcase it deserves, in the form of a return to regular live gigging
Oh no, not another lockdown record! The two members of HousePlants, Paul Noonan and Daithí Ó Drónaí, laugh at the possible perception of their debut album, Dry Goods, as being the result of two high-profile Irish musicians crying on the bathroom floor waiting for their anxiety to fade.
It is anything but. Rather, says Noonan, it was conceived because of the pandemic, but with signature twists: “In some ways, the songs...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Defects: Ó Broin shines a light on the fallout of Celtic Tiger Ireland’s housing follies
The Sinn Féin spokesman on housing focuses on the misery caused to ordinary home owners by light-touch regulation and rogue developers during the free-wheeling boomtime years
Nadine O’Regan: The perils of life on a pedestal
Why do I feel a little sorry for Sally Rooney? Because some of the media seem to want to kick her off a pedestal that they put her on, and that she never wanted or sought
Wine: How a restaurant supplier tapped into the home market
Ronan Farrell of WineLab turned to a ‘virtual sommelier’ service to get his drinks business through the pandemic
Irish born and bread: why Irish baking is booming
Lockdown may have triggered the great sourdough surge, but good Irish bread and local grains have been popular for a lot longer than the past 18 months