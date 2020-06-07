Sunday June 7, 2020
Home comforts: how workers are adjusting to pandemic life

It’s not news to say that our homes have become our everything: encompassing work, life, relationships and play. We asked five people working in very different fields to share how their working from home life has evolved in recent weeks, and what this period has revealed about their careers and themselves

7th June, 2020
5
Anna Rodgers at home in Dublin 8 with her children Elliott and Toby (left). Anna shot some scenes for a Vodafone ad in her front room using her sons as actors. Picture: Bryan Meade

Anna Rodgers, film and TV director

Anna Rodgers’s documentary When Women Won celebrated the anniversary of the Repeal the Eighth amendment. She also owns a multi-award-winning production company with producer Zlata Filipovic.

“I find there's a lot more compassion and understanding for parents with children at home,” she says. “Before this, I was actually given advice not to mention my children in a work context. Now, the whole veil has been lifted...

