Home comforts: how workers are adjusting to pandemic life

Anna Rodgers, film and TV director

Anna Rodgers’s documentary When Women Won celebrated the anniversary of the Repeal the Eighth amendment. She also owns a multi-award-winning production company with producer Zlata Filipovic.

“I find there's a lot more compassion and understanding for parents with children at home,” she says. “Before this, I was actually given advice not to mention my children in a work context. Now, the whole veil has been lifted...