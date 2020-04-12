Sunday April 12, 2020
Home comforts: how the sex industry is adjusting to the Covid-19 crisis

‘Staying in’ has taken on a whole new meaning in the world of online sex. In the midst of a global pandemic, domestic sexual role-play is in greater demand, and audio eroticism is having a moment. But who does this industry of escapism benefit? And who, if anyone, does it harm?

12th April, 2020
Sex is a means to relax, and April is finding that since Covid-19, she has clients asking for content that specifically doesn’t mention the pandemic

With Playboy recently announcing the closure of its print edition, and free online porn irreversibly changing the accessibility and working conditions of sex work, the sex industry is being transformed by a particular demographic: entrepreneurs.

While we may be more familiar with the term ‘content creation’ in relation to Instagram influencers, the sex industry has seen the growth of content platforms such as OnlyFans grow exponentially, with older industries such as...

Log in to continue reading

