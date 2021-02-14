Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Home comforts for expectant mothers

An increasing number of women are choosing to give birth at home, far away from noisy labour wards. Is there still stigma around the practice? And how does it compare, cost-wise and comfort-wise, to a hospital birth?

Catherine Healy
14th February, 2021
Home comforts for expectant mothers
Corah Gernon with her daughter Eva: ‘I felt, as someone with a low-risk pregnancy, that I didn’t have to be in the hospital’Barry Cronin

Corah Gernon was in bed one night in May when she noticed her contractions getting stronger and more frequent. The Kildare woman was 39 weeks pregnant and feeling like the baby might come along at any moment.

Instead of getting into a car to go to hospital, though, she sat down on a ball while her husband, Shaun, started to get their sitting room ready for the delivery. A music playlist had been prepared in advance,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dave Humphreys, motoring journalist, shows off his kicks. Photos: Marc O\&#039;Sullivan

Kicks & collect: Three sneaker heads reveal their most prized possessions

Style Jessie Collins 8 hours ago
Andy Collins: ‘If I were to collect anything, it would be clothes’

My Objects Of Desire: Andy Collins’s favourite things

Style Nathalie Márquez Courtney 8 hours ago
Tommy Tiernan: ‘The most important thing is to be doing the work that you’re supposed to do’

Tommy Tiernan: ‘There’s a pressure to have phenomenal erections all the time’

Interview Colin Murphy 8 hours ago
The OKU Ibiza’s two pools are among the largest on the island

Paradise Found: OKU Ibiza offers laidback luxury away from the crowds

Travel Amy Heffernan 8 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1