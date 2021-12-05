Holly Shortall: The lasting effect of media misogyny

It’s been an exciting few weeks for pop culture. We’ve had a trailer for Sex and the City’s next chapter, new Little Mix, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé music, Paris Hilton’s wedding, reports that Lindsay Lohan is acting again, and, most importantly, Britney Spears being freed of her conservatorship.

Social media was particularly taken with Britney, 39, Lindsay, 35, and Paris, 40. Many people shared the paparazzi...