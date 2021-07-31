Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Holiday firsts: give yourself a break with a new activity

Staycations have never been so popular. But how can you make them feel special? By trying something different while your out-of-office is on, that’s how. We asked three

Andrea Cleary
Mary Cate Smith - avatar

Mary Cate Smith

Sara Keating
31st July, 2021
Holiday firsts: give yourself a break with a new activity
'I would not be caught dead in a pair of jodhpurs': Sara Keating taking a riding lesson from Louise Bloomer at Brennanstown Riding School, Co Wicklow. Picture: Bryan Meade

Taking the reins at last

Never tried horse-riding before? Maybe it’s time to break the pattern of a lifetime, says first-timer Sara Keating

I always thought you had to be a horse person to be into horses.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The pandemic has given us an opportunity to imagine a world in which artists, techs, roadies, managers, bookers and punters have access to a space that is safe and welcoming regardless of their age, gender, race, ability, sexuality, or any other factor. Picture: Getty

Zeitgeist: Can live music become more inclusive after Covid?

Music Andrea Cleary 2 hours ago
Séamas O’Reilly, author of Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?: ‘I’m delighted that my brothers and sisters have all enjoyed the book. Or, at least, they’re not telling me if they didn’t.’ Picture: Daniel Lynch

The life of O’Reilly: an Irish memoir with a difference

Books Niamh Donnelly 2 hours ago
‘I had convinced myself for a long time that sea swimming was something ‘other people’ did’

Off Message: Andrea Cleary spends some time on her own

Columnists Andrea Cleary 6 days ago
Hugo Hamilton’s The Pages is a novel that refuses to be bound by its form

The Pages: A novel approach that gets to the heart of politics and storytelling

Books Andrea Cleary 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1