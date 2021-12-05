Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Haughey: A Shakespearean portrait of the most cunning of them all

Gary Murphy’s elephantine biography of Charles Haughey treats its subject with excessive respect at times, but is otherwise a detailed and captivating analysis of the former taoiseach’s life and career

Andrew Lynch
5th December, 2021
Haughey: A Shakespearean portrait of the most cunning of them all
The late Charles Haughey. The former taoiseach’s mercurial personality sometimes gets buried under an avalanche of policy detail. Picture: Getty

BIOGRAPHY

Haughey

By Gary Murphy

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton on a night out together in 2006: these were three very famous girls in their 20s whose every move was being watched – and judged – by the world

Holly Shortall: The lasting effect of media misogyny

Life & Arts Holly Shortall
Architect Hugh Wallace in My Bungalow Bliss on RTÉ One

TV review: Restoring the reputation of single-storey living

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Irish free range chicken liver paté Zanna Cookhouse in Co Wexford

A Simply Better seasonal feast

Commercial Reports Gillian Nelis
Simply Better Heritage Bronze fresh Irish-reared turkey breast with cranberry, apricot and clementine stuffing

A taste of Christmas

Commercial Reports Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1